TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 823 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,292 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.92.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG opened at $132.97 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.