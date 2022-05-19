Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,769 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Selective Insurance Group worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.49. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.90 and a 52 week high of $94.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

About Selective Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.