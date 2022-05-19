Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Sanmina worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,365,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 159,047 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,008,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 89,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sanmina stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $44.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,038.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sanmina (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.