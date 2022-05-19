TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,042 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,042 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

