Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 3,672 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.39% of TimkenSteel worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

In related news, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $66,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,278.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMST opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.77. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.