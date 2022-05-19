Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,323 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Prothena worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Prothena by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Prothena by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Prothena by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.37. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. Prothena had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $197,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,040.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 1,062,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,840,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,584,280 shares in the company, valued at $336,175,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRTA. StockNews.com began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

