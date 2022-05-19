Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 24,944 Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

