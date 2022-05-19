Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.88 Million Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OMI opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

