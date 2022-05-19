Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $801.58 million, a P/E ratio of -21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

