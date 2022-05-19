Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $104.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.72 and its 200-day moving average is $114.21. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.95 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

