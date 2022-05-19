Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Flex were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Flex by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,742,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,942,000 after buying an additional 523,119 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Flex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in Flex by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth about $824,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

FLEX stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

