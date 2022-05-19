Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 463,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,536,000 after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RNR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

RNR opened at $150.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.33 and its 200-day moving average is $156.44. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.70 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.52%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.