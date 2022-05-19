Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,700 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,299,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,732,000 after acquiring an additional 105,375 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Omnicell by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $108.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.43. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.17.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

