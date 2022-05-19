Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,334 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after buying an additional 652,772 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 628,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 418,990 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,569,000 after buying an additional 417,415 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $17,465,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,708.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $84.95 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.01. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.21). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

