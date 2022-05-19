GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in GDS by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in GDS by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GDS by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

GDS stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.