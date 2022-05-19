Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.76 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,881 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Globe Life by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $95.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.96. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,668.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,382 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.