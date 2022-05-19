Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 826.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,354 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.15% of CoreCivic worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CoreCivic by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 31,869 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in CoreCivic by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CXW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $11.57 on Thursday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.84.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

