Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.01 Million Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of PacWest Bancorp worth $18,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PACW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $30.48 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.15.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $329.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

