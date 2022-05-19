Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% in the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,906,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,157 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,912,000 after buying an additional 691,835 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $70,705,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 538,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,450,000 after buying an additional 287,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.53.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 528.57 and a beta of 1.34. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.76 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. Analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

