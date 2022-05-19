Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Unum Group worth $17,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,124,000 after purchasing an additional 228,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after purchasing an additional 699,437 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,748,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,828,000 after purchasing an additional 244,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,583,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,680,000 after purchasing an additional 506,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNM stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $36.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.57. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.