Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,432 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 216,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,457,000 after acquiring an additional 32,607 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,699,000 after acquiring an additional 46,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,445,000 after acquiring an additional 237,501 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $113.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.20. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 130.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

