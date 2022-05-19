Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Adobe by 13.1% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 57,299 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $397.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $188.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.27 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.63.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

