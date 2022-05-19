WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

