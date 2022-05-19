Aviva PLC Cuts Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,582 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.25. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

