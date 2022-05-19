Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,911,000 after acquiring an additional 222,643 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,770,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,936,000 after buying an additional 117,797 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,212,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,906,000 after buying an additional 328,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after buying an additional 589,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 71.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,965,000 after purchasing an additional 459,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.48.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 50.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.85.

About Daqo New Energy (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.