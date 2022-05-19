California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 568 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,569 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NYSE:CBU opened at $63.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average of $71.64. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.08 and a 52 week high of $82.10.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

