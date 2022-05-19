HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 884.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 453.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $53.14 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $162.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.34.

