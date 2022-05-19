WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $212,000 Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG opened at $124.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.72. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

