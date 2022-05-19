Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Position Trimmed by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,407 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

CDEV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 5.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centennial Resource Development Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.