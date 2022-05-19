Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $482,890,000 after purchasing an additional 300,401 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,310,000 after purchasing an additional 307,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,720,000 after purchasing an additional 40,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $188,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UHS opened at $119.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

