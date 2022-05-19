Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 145.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,606 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Luxfer by 39.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Luxfer by 456.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LXFR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

