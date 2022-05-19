Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 404,603 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Heron Therapeutics worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,034,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 542,589 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 811.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 152,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 136,197 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRTX. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of HRTX opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $16.63.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 243.85% and a negative net margin of 258.35%. The business had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

