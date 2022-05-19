Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BGFV shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $43,012.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

BGFV stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $272.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.73. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.35%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

