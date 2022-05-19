Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $848,000 in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NATR stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NATR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

