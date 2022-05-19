Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $452,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,502 shares of company stock worth $3,782,369. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $158.00 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.37 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.88%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

