Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,988 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 435,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 247,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,805,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,066,000 after purchasing an additional 549,238 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.61.

FITB opened at $36.05 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

