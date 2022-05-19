Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Ducommun worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ducommun by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 714,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ducommun by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

DCO stock opened at $44.27 on Thursday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $163.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

DCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $304,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,580 shares of company stock worth $974,862. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Profile (Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.