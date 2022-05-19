LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $371,441,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,298,000 after acquiring an additional 907,640 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 181.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,786,000 after purchasing an additional 749,807 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,964,000 after purchasing an additional 675,976 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in LKQ by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,948,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,997,000 after purchasing an additional 669,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

LKQ opened at $50.11 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. LKQ’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

