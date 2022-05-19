Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Children’s Place at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Shares of PLCE opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.71. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.00.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

