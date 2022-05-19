Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,396 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,348,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 337,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after purchasing an additional 66,272 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Shares of CSGP opened at $55.39 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.