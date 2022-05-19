Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,181 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,972 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,544,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,297 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,769,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after acquiring an additional 985,365 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,297,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,236,000 after acquiring an additional 894,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,303.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 858,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 797,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

