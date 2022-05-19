Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,215 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEN opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.12.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

