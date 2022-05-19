Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $894,000 Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $50.02 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

