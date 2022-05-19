Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Otter Tail by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after buying an additional 32,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Otter Tail by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 46,373 shares during the period. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $64.27 on Thursday. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.56. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Otter Tail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.