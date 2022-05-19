Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,021 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COWN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cowen by 34.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cowen by 23.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cowen by 289.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cowen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other news, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cowen stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $642.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Cowen Profile (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.