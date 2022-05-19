Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,593 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Standex International worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Standex International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $110,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,168.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

SXI opened at $93.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.90. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $121.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.52 and its 200-day moving average is $104.66.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.92 million. Standex International had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Standex International’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

SXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

