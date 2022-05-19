Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $897,000 Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AdvanSix as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASIX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth $61,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in AdvanSix by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ASIX opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.76.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AdvanSix Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.