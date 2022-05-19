Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,939,000 after buying an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 353,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,252.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,495.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,569.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,240.00 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

