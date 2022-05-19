Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,423 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Bristow Group worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,355,000 after purchasing an additional 787,498 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Bristow Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 830,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,445,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after buying an additional 66,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristow Group by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 133,289 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bristow Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 44,197 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group stock opened at $29.96 on Thursday. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $847.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In other Bristow Group news, Director George Mark Mickelson sold 2,500 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $84,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.