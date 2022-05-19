The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

HCKT stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $628.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.85 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

